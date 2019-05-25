VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Hyperlapse traffic on bridges shows Saigon as a lively city
 
 

Video of traffic on Saigon bridges shows vibrant city

Video of traffic on Saigon bridges shows vibrant city

By Alex Pham, Nguyen Dzung   May 25, 2019 | 08:45 pm GMT+7
Two Vietnamese lensmen recorded the traffic in hyperlapse and captured the vitality of the country's biggest city.

Tags:

Vietnam Saigon city life urbanization travel destination
 
View more

Japanese equipment makes promising start to cleaning polluted Hanoi river

Long awaited bridge makes your Mekong travel easier

Harvesting weaver ants' eggs in southern Vietnam

Giant fish ‘eats’ plastic waste in Danang environmental appeal

 
go to top