Take a peek inside Hanoi's new public restroom

By Tran Quang   February 22, 2017 | 02:11 pm GMT+7
Despite the new facility, some people still insist on relieving themselves on the street. 
Tags: public restroom Hanoi vietnam 1000 restrooms
 
