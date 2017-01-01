VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

NYE in Vietnam: No fireworks? Not a problem

By VnExpress   January 1, 2017 | 04:30 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese and tourists got creative in lieu of fireworks shows.
Tags: New Year's Eve 2017 Hanoi Saigon fireworks ban
 
View more

How Da Nang has changed in 20 years: A visual journey

Hunting scorpions in Vietnam

Watch a very unusual Vietnamese fishing technique, featuring a cute duckling

What's the best thing about Saigon?

 
go to top