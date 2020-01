Traditional Tet dishes carry important meanings Traditional Tet dishes carry important meanings (ở cuối có câu nhà văn Băng Sơn em thấy cho vào phù

By Hoang Thanh January 24, 2020 | 08:25 pm GMT+7

Tet dishes traditionally cooked and served in northern Vietnam during the Lunar New Year festival carry special meanings, often conveyed through legends.