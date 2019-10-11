VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Tourists prevented from entering Hanoi Train Street
 
 

Tourists prevented from entering Hanoi Train Street

Tourists prevented from entering Hanoi Train Street

By Loc Chung   October 11, 2019 | 02:26 pm GMT+7
City police set up checkpoints at several spots along the Hanoi Train Street on Thursday to stop tourists from entering the popular area over safety concerns.

Tags:

Hanoi Hanoi Train Street railroad accidents railway coffee shops
 
View more

Five ways to add spice to life in Saigon

Vietnamese artist makes copper wire bonsai trees

Major transportation projects to get on the road this year-end

Manmade nipa palm forest adds protection to Hoi An

 
go to top