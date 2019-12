Tourism hopes for Hai Tac archipelago Tourism hopes for Hai Tac archipelago

Tourism hopes for Hai Tac archipelago

By Phong Vinh November 18, 2019 | 11:25 am GMT+7

Hai Tac (Pirate) Archipelago is a famous tourist attraction in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, known for its crystal clear water and pristine landscapes.