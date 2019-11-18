The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Tourism hopes for Hai Tac archipelago
Tourism hopes for Hai Tac archipelago
Tourism hopes for Hai Tac archipelago
By
Phong Vinh
November 18, 2019 | 11:25 am GMT+7
Hai Tac (Pirate) Archipelago is a famous tourist attraction in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, known for its crystal clear water and pristine landscapes.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
Kien Giang Province
Ha Tien
Hai Tac Archipelago
destination
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
Extra large wontons give Saigon vendor an edge
Endangered darters discovered in Dong Nai
Can Tho man spoon-feeds fish
Durian pastry: an explosive dessert
Reading:
Tourism hopes for Hai Tac archipelago
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives