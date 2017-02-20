Thousands of ducks take up residence in Russia's St Petersburg

VnExpress International
By Reuters   February 20, 2017 | 09:26 am GMT+7
Around 7,500 ducks have descended on the famous Peterhof Park, choosing to reside in its ponds and canals instead of migrating to warmer places for the winter.
