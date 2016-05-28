VnExpress International
Tag duck
Duck tales: The tastiest way to survive winter in Hanoi

Cold wind, check. Sweater, check. Money, check. It's time for your meals to get 'quacky.'

Thousands of ducks take up residence in Russia's St Petersburg

Around 7,500 ducks have descended on the famous Peterhof Park, choosing to reside in its ponds and canals instead ...

Vietnamese crepe, lovely to see and crunchy to eat

‘Banh xeo’, the Vietnamese sister of the crepe, makes a perfect rival to its western counterpart thanks to its combination with salty rather than sweet toppings and open-air ...
May 28, 2016 | 02:13 pm GMT+7
 
