The unique ‘poisonous’ porridge of Ha Giang

By The Quynh   September 16, 2019 | 11:45 am GMT+7
The most toxic part of the monkshood aconite plant, its root, is the main ingredient in a porridge made in Ha Giang Province, northern Vietnam.

