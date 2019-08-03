VnExpress International
King cricket major ingredient in Thanh Hoa specialty dishes
 
 

Thanh Hoa residents use mosquito nets to catch king crickets

By Loc Chung   August 3, 2019 | 04:36 pm GMT+7
Ngoc Lac District people in the central province use mosquito nets to catch king crickets for food or sale, earning VND500-600 ($21-26) a day.

