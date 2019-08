Thanh Hoa residents use mosquito nets to catch king crickets King cricket major ingredient in Thanh Hoa specialty dishes

Thanh Hoa residents use mosquito nets to catch king crickets

By Loc Chung August 3, 2019 | 04:36 pm GMT+7

Ngoc Lac District people in the central province use mosquito nets to catch king crickets for food or sale, earning VND500-600 ($21-26) a day.