VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Syrian lives in limbo in Jordan as US doors remain closed

By Reuters   May 10, 2017 | 06:31 pm GMT+7
This is the story of one of the tens of thousands of people affected by Trump’s executive order halting refugee resettlement.
Tags: Syria
 
View more

Inside Apple’s $5 billion new headquarters

France bans breeding of dolphins in captivity

Mural near Vatican shows Pope Francis kissing Trump

History you can taste... the chocolate museum

 
go to top