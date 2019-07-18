VnExpress International
Video
Soldiers, residents move 115 houses with bare hands

By Tran Hoa, Hoang Thanh   July 18, 2019 | 06:40 pm GMT+7
This is how 73 soldiers and local residents lifted and relocated 115 stilt houses in Vietnam’s Central Highlands.

Vietnam Gia Lai Province rural embellishment program Vietnamese soldiers
 
