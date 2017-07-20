VnExpress International
Sex robots: perverted or practical in fight against sex trafficking?

By Reuters   July 20, 2017 | 09:04 am GMT+7
Spanish scientist Sergi Santos designed silicone sex dolls with artificial brains that will not only earn him money but may also be used to staff brothels and help combat sex trafficking. Experts are however divided.
Tags: sex trafficking sex robots prostitution
 
