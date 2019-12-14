VnExpress International
Video
Saigon ragpicker won’t let his mother out of his sight
 
 

By Minh Nhat   December 14, 2019 | 09:01 am GMT+7
His aged mother got lost once when at home alone, so Pham Duy Hung, a ragpicker, takes her along on his nocturnal wanderings.

