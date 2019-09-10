Saigon fruit hawker who would sell nothing but papaya for 50 years Saigon fruit hawker who would sell nothing but papaya for 50 years

Nguyen Ngoc Hanh has been selling papaya in front of Pham The Hien market, in District 8 since 1970 and considers selling this fruit 'a source of endless happiness'.