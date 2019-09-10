The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Recommendation
The glass is half empty in northern village
6 Sep 2019
Midnight motorbike racing scares residents in downtown Hanoi
31 Aug 2019
Short in physical stature, a couple nurtures a tall dream
31 Aug 2019
Saigon fruit hawker who would sell nothing but papaya for 50 years
Saigon fruit hawker who would sell nothing but papaya for 50 years
Saigon fruit hawker who would sell nothing but papaya for 50 years
By
Di Vy
September 10, 2019 | 04:45 pm GMT+7
Nguyen Ngoc Hanh has been selling papaya in front of Pham The Hien market, in District 8 since 1970 and considers selling this fruit 'a source of endless happiness'.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
papaya
fruit
Pham The Hien Market
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
Dong Nai to build bridge connecting with HCMC
Hanoi teenager’s charm in the face of adversity
Sleepless in Saigon so seafood remains fresh
600 houses flooded as tropical depression hits central Vietnam
Reading:
Saigon fruit hawker who would sell nothing but papaya for 50 years
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives