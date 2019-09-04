Saigon beef noodle soup stall thrives as patrons spread the word Saigon’s Hue beef noodle soup eatery

Saigon beef noodle soup stall thrives as patrons spread the word

A bun bo eatery with no name has been going strong for more than 20 years in Saigon's Do Tan Phong Street, opposite Phu Nhuan Church.