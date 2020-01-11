The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Rodent-shaped coconut seedlings go like a rat up a drainpipe
Rodent-shaped coconut seedlings go like a rat up a drainpipe
Rodent-shaped coconut seedlings go like a rat up a drainpipe
By
Minh Nhat
January 11, 2020 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Rodent-shaped coconut seedlings grown by gardener artists in Saigon are selling like hot cakes as the Year of the Rat approaches.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
the Year of the Rat
rodent-shaped coconut seedlings
Tet
Tet trees
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
Deadly clash erupts over land dispute in Hanoi
Unbelievable but true: they catch fish in a bottle
Seabed walk - discover another world on Phu Quoc Island
Musician’s unique twist to Vietnamese steamed rice rolls
Reading:
Rodent-shaped coconut seedlings go like a rat up a drainpipe
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives