Rodent-shaped coconut seedlings go like a rat up a drainpipe Rodent-shaped coconut seedlings go like a rat up a drainpipe

Rodent-shaped coconut seedlings go like a rat up a drainpipe

By Minh Nhat January 11, 2020 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

Rodent-shaped coconut seedlings grown by gardener artists in Saigon are selling like hot cakes as the Year of the Rat approaches.