Residents cheer as Hanoi village comes out of month-long isolation

By Huy Manh May 14, 2020 | 07:07 pm GMT+7

Loud cheers erupted Thursday as locals celebrated the lifting of a 28-day lockdown on Hanoi’s Dong Cuu Village imposed over Covid-19 infection risks.