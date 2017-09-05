VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Reservoir release sparks illegal electrofishing craze in southern Vietnam

By Phuoc Tuan   September 5, 2017 | 06:58 pm GMT+7
For some,  it is worth the risk for the sake of a selfie and a fish supper.
Tags: dam water release Vietnam electrofishing
 
View more

Amazon looks for a new city for second HQ

Street art illustrate the lives of inspiring black women in London

Barry Callebaut unveils 'fourth flavour' of chocolate: the Ruby

Philippine police chief gets emotional at hearing into Duterte's drug war

 
go to top