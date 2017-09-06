VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Barry Callebaut unveils 'fourth flavour' of chocolate: the Ruby

By Reuters   September 6, 2017 | 02:23 pm GMT+7
Chocolatier Barry Callebaut has unveiled a fourth flavour of chocolate which has been 13 years in the making.
Tags: chocolate ruby Barry Callebaut
 
View more

Searching for treasure in this Mekong Delta antiques market

Take a break and let your soul fly over Vietnam with this aerial video

Amazon looks for a new city for second HQ

Street art illustrate the lives of inspiring black women in London

 
go to top