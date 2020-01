Quang Tri ginger candy a distinctive Tet treat Ginger candy: a tasty Tet treat that treats digestion

By Hoang Tao January 2, 2020 | 10:03 am GMT+7

With Lunar New Year Festival just weeks away people in Hai Lang District, central Quang Tri Province are busy making ginger candy, one of the most popular Tet treats, in their traditional way.