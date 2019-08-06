VnExpress International
Video
People flock to temple for salvation during Ghost Month

By The Quynh   August 6, 2019 | 05:38 pm GMT+7
Thousands visited Hanoi’s Tay Ho Temple to pray for health and safety on the first day of the seventh lunar month, the Ghost Month.

