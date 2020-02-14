VnExpress International
On Valentine’s Day, say it with an 'anti-coronavirus' bouquet

By Tuan Viet   February 14, 2020 | 05:36 pm GMT+7
A Saigon flower shop which does not want novel coronavirus fears to dampen the mood on Valentine’s Day creates bouquets that rise to the occasion.

Vietnam flower anti-coronavirus bouquet flower shop Valentine's Day
 
