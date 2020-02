On Valentine’s Day, say it with an 'anti-coronavirus' bouquet On Valentine’s Day, say it with an 'anti-coronavirus' bouquet

On Valentine’s Day, say it with an 'anti-coronavirus' bouquet

By Tuan Viet February 14, 2020 | 05:36 pm GMT+7

A Saigon flower shop which does not want novel coronavirus fears to dampen the mood on Valentine’s Day creates bouquets that rise to the occasion.