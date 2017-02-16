VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Vietnamese student-inventor builds one-man electric car

By VnExpress   February 16, 2017 | 04:29 pm GMT+7
The question remains: will he find a market for it?
Tags: electric car Vietnamese one person car bioethanol car
 
View more

Korean mothers patrol the sidewalk to protect kids in Hanoi

State of the sidewalks: How cleanup campaign has changed Saigon

Game on: Saigon vs. Hanoi in battle for sidewalks

Saigon steps up its game in battle for the sidewalks

 
go to top