VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Newborns get face shields for Covid-19 protection
 
 

Newborns get face shields for Covid-19 protection

Newborns get face shields for Covid-19 protection

By Tue Lam, Hoang Huy   May 14, 2020 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
At a Hanoi hospital, newborns wear face shields as they are moved around as a safety measure against the novel coronavirus.



 

Tags:

Vietnam Hanoi Face shield protection coronavirus newborn baby
 
View more

Covid-19 lays waste to acres of vegetables and flowers in Da Lat

V-pop prince inspires Russian-French woman to learn Vietnamese

London hairstylist takes root in Saigon

Residents cheer as Hanoi village comes out of month-long isolation

 
go to top