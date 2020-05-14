The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Newborns get face shields for Covid-19 protection
Newborns get face shields for Covid-19 protection
Newborns get face shields for Covid-19 protection
By
Tue Lam, Hoang Huy
May 14, 2020 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
At a Hanoi hospital, newborns wear face shields as they are moved around as a safety measure against the novel coronavirus.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
Hanoi
Face shield
protection
coronavirus
newborn baby
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
Covid-19 lays waste to acres of vegetables and flowers in Da Lat
V-pop prince inspires Russian-French woman to learn Vietnamese
London hairstylist takes root in Saigon
Residents cheer as Hanoi village comes out of month-long isolation
Reading:
Newborns get face shields for Covid-19 protection
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives