VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Moon much older than previously thought

By Reuters   February 13, 2017 | 04:19 pm GMT+7
A UCLA-led research team reports that the moon is at least 40 to 140 million years older than previously thought.
Tags: history moon universe astronomy
 
View more

Snakes and scorpions in US marine survival training in Thailand

In northern Vietnam, a Zen sanctuary that touches the clouds

Science can now change how you love

Pooches show their best side at Westminster

 
go to top