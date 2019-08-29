The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Malaysian PM test drives VinFast SUV
Malaysian PM test drives VinFast SUV
Malaysian PM test drives VinFast SUV
By
The Quynh
August 29, 2019 | 11:10 am GMT+7
Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad test drove a VinFast SUV at the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Hanoi on Wednesday.
Tags:
Vietnam
Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad
Vinfast
Hanoi
Malaysian PM test drives VinFast SUV
