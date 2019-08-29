VnExpress International
Malaysian PM test drives VinFast SUV

By The Quynh   August 29, 2019 | 11:10 am GMT+7
Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad test drove a VinFast SUV at the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Hanoi on Wednesday.

Vietnam Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad Vinfast Hanoi
 
