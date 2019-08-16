VnExpress International
Mad scramble as people shower money on HCMC street

By Vu Doan    August 16, 2019 | 05:44 pm GMT+7
Chaos breaks out on a Saigon street as people jostle to collect money ‘dropping from heaven’ during the Hungry Ghost festival on Thursday.

