Mad scramble as people shower money on HCMC street

By Vu Doan August 16, 2019 | 05:44 pm GMT+7

Chaos breaks out on a Saigon street as people jostle to collect money ‘dropping from heaven’ during the Hungry Ghost festival on Thursday.