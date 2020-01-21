The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Lunar New Year offers best chance to experience blossoming Vietnam
Lunar New Year offers best chance to experience blossoming Vietnam
Lunar New Year offers best chance to experience blossoming Vietnam
By
Hoang Huy
January 21, 2020 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Plum blossom hills in Moc Chau, Nhat Tan peach garden in Hanoi, flower town Da Lat and Saigon's floating market are among the best destinations to enjoy blooming spring.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
Tet
Lunar New Year
bloom
Plum flowers
peach
Floating garden
Moc Chau
Nhat Tan
Binh Dong
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
Century-old Hanoi flower market gets colorful and prolific for Tet
New law on drunk driving drives clients away from beer hubs
Vietnamese mother reunites with daughter 44 years after Vietnam War
For Mekong Delta farmers, Year of the Rat starts with rodent hunting
Reading:
Lunar New Year offers best chance to experience blossoming Vietnam
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives