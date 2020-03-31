VnExpress International
Video
Life crawls after Bach Mai Hospital turns Covid-19 hotspot

By Dang Khoa, Loc Chung, Huy Manh   March 31, 2020 | 06:10 pm GMT+7
One of the nation’s busiest hospitals, Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi has been isolated since last Saturday as it is linked to 34 coronavirus infections so far.  

