Hanoians laboring outdoors find mobile oasis really cool

By Loc Chung   August 24, 2019 | 08:07 pm GMT+7
The Vietnam Red Cross has mobilized a minivan to provide Hanoians working outdoors with much-needed respite from sweltering heat.

