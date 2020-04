Hanoi wet market draws a white line to enforce social distancing Hanoi wet market draws a white line to enforce social distancing

By Huy Manh April 13, 2020 | 07:40 pm GMT+7

A wet market in Hanoi's Hoan Kiem District requires customers to stand behind a white line drawn two meters away from vendors’ stalls to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.