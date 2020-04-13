Hanoi wet market draws a white line to enforce social distancing

The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Huy Manh
April 13, 2020 | 07:40 pm GMT+7
A wet market in Hanoi's Hoan Kiem District requires customers to stand behind a white line drawn two meters away from vendors’ stalls to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Tags:
Vietnam
coronavirus
Covid-19
Hanoi
social distancing
Yen Thai
traditional market
wet market
Cooped up Hanoians break out to stretch their legs
Head in the clouds in dreamy Da Lat
Absence makes the heart fonder: Vietnamese reveal post-social distancing plans
Friend in deed: Hanoi supermarket sells things for ‘zero’
