News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Hanoi warehouse fire consigns neighbors to life in mask
By
The Quynh, Loc Chung
September 3, 2019 | 04:52 pm GMT+7
Residents in Hanoi's Ha Dinh Ward have to wear masks to avoid the toxic fallout of the Rang Dong light bulb warehouse fire last Wednesday.
Tags:
hanoi
light bulb warehouse fire
Rang Dong fire
food contamination
Hanoi warehouse fire consigns neighbors to life in mask
