VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Tenants struggle with the rent, landlords can’t find new tenants
 
 

Hanoi shop owners struggle with rent as sales plummet

Hanoi shop owners struggle with rent as sales plummet

By Dang Khoa   May 6, 2020 | 03:17 pm GMT+7
Shop owners in Hanoi are struggling to pay their rent while landlords are finding new tenants hard to get as the coronavirus pandemic hurts business.

Tags:

Vietnam Hanoi tenant landlord rent small businesses Covid-19 coronavirus
 
View more

Turn in the tide opens up central Vietnam island

Students thrilled to resume classes despite safety restrictions

HCMC residents exchange weapons for food

Students, teachers practice social distancing on return to school

 
go to top