The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Hanoi shop owners struggle with rent as sales plummet
Tenants struggle with the rent, landlords can’t find new tenants
Hanoi shop owners struggle with rent as sales plummet
By
Dang Khoa
May 6, 2020 | 03:17 pm GMT+7
Shop owners in Hanoi are struggling to pay their rent while landlords are finding new tenants hard to get as the coronavirus pandemic hurts business.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
Hanoi
tenant
landlord
rent
small businesses
Covid-19
coronavirus
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
Turn in the tide opens up central Vietnam island
Students thrilled to resume classes despite safety restrictions
HCMC residents exchange weapons for food
Students, teachers practice social distancing on return to school
Reading:
Hanoi shop owners struggle with rent as sales plummet
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives