Hanoi shop owners struggle with rent as sales plummet

By Dang Khoa May 6, 2020 | 03:17 pm GMT+7

Shop owners in Hanoi are struggling to pay their rent while landlords are finding new tenants hard to get as the coronavirus pandemic hurts business.