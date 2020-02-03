VnExpress International
Hanoi fines thousands of drugstores for hiking face mask prices amid coronavirus fears
 
 

By Dang Khoa, Loc Chung   February 3, 2020 | 04:52 pm GMT+7
Authorities have fined 1,221 pharmacies in Hanoi for gouging customers amid a serious supply shortage.

