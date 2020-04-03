The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Hanoi crackdown exposes unmasked residents
By
Loc Chung, Hoang Huy
April 3, 2020 | 06:36 pm GMT+7
Several people were served reminders or fined as Hanoi intensified checks on residents required to wear face masks in public places.
Vietnam
Hanoi
face masks
coronavirus
Covid-19
