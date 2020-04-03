VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Hanoi crackdown exposes unmasked residents
 
 

Hanoi crackdown exposes unmasked residents

Hanoi crackdown exposes unmasked residents

By Loc Chung, Hoang Huy   April 3, 2020 | 06:36 pm GMT+7
Several people were served reminders or fined as Hanoi intensified checks on residents required to wear face masks in public places.

Coronavirus disease 2019

Vietnam confirms four more Covid-19 patients

Vietnam confirms four more Covid-19 patients

Vietnam growth among Asia’s highest despite Covid-19 slump: ADB

Vietnam growth among Asia’s highest despite Covid-19 slump: ADB

Dung Quat refinery mulls production stoppage

Dung Quat refinery mulls production stoppage

See more

Tags:

Vietnam Hanoi face masks coronavirus Covid-19
 
View more

Just eat it: Hanoi restaurant offers symbolic coronavirus solution

Hanoi, HCMC residents flock to stock for social distancing

Life crawls after Bach Mai Hospital turns Covid-19 hotspot

Japanese humor falls flat in Vietnam

 
go to top