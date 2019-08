Ha Giang tea tree remains productive after 500 years Ha Giang tea tree remains productive after 500 years

By The Quynh August 21, 2019 | 08:49 pm GMT+7

A 500-year-old Shan tuyet tea tree in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang still retains its productivity and the special taste of its leaves.