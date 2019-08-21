VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Ha Giang tea tree remains productive after 500 years
 
 

Ha Giang tea tree remains productive after 500 years

Ha Giang tea tree remains productive after 500 years

By The Quynh   August 21, 2019 | 08:49 pm GMT+7
A 500-year-old Shan tuyet tea tree in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang still retains its productivity and the special taste of its leaves.

Tags:

Vietnam tea Shan Tuyet tea
 
View more

Hot and sizzling: Chinese-style fried cakes

Deep inside a vast Vietnamese forest, a cascade lets its hair down

Loan shark violence rising in Saigon: police

In Ben En National Park, pristine landscapes flourish

 
go to top