Grasshoppers caught in the headlights net farmers a decent income Grasshoppers caught in the headlights net farmers a decent income (edited, Hạnh đã xem)

Grasshoppers caught in the headlights net farmers a decent income

In summer, farmers in Thanh Hoa Province catch grasshoppers from sugarcane fields and earn VND300,000 – 500,000 ($13-22) per night.