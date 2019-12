Extra large wontons give Saigon vendor an edge Extra large wontons give Saigon vendor an edge (edited, Hạnh đã xem)

Extra large wontons give Saigon vendor an edge

By Hien Duc November 25, 2019 | 09:33 am GMT+7

After some customers complained about their smallness, District 1 vendor Ngoc Dung decided to make bigger wontons and they have done the trick.