VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Ex-footballer plays volleyball without using hands
 
 

Ex-footballer plays volleyball without using arms

Ex-footballer plays volleyball without using arms

By Hien Duc   July 26, 2019 | 06:29 pm GMT+7
46-year-old Tran Hoang Dai Lam plays volleyball using only his head, chest and legs and not his arms.

Tags:

Vietnam volleyball play volleyball without hand
 
View more

Crossing National Highway 5 on a wing and a prayer

For HCMC collector, bells have a nice ring to them

Central Highlands teachers cajole parents, kids to attend school

Crab catcher finds discarded plastic bottles handy as traps

 
go to top