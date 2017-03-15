VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

EU's top court rules against headscarf

By Reuters   March 15, 2017 | 01:54 pm GMT+7
The European Union's top court ruled on Tuesday that companies may ban staff from wearing headscarves or other religious symbols.
Tags: headscarf culture religions
 
View more

Interpol issues 'red notice' for North Koreans linked to Kim murder

India eyes 'fat tax' as worries rise over fast food consumption

Panda cubs rebel against mother

Five famous films set in Vietnam, ranked

 
go to top