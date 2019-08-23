VnExpress International
Downtown Hanoi erupts into laughter

By Chau Dong   August 23, 2019 | 08:11 am GMT+7
Dozens of residents, including foreigners, gather at Ly Thai To Monument, near Hanoi's iconic Hoan Kiem Lake, every morning to practice laughter yoga.

Vietnam yoga laughter yoga
 
