The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Recommendation
14 transport projects to begin this year
21 Aug 2019
In Ben En National Park, pristine landscapes flourish
17 Aug 2019
Mad scramble as people shower money on HCMC street
16 Aug 2019
Downtown Hanoi erupts into laughter
Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake erupts into laughter
Downtown Hanoi erupts into laughter
By
Chau Dong
August 23, 2019 | 08:11 am GMT+7
Dozens of residents, including foreigners, gather at Ly Thai To Monument, near Hanoi's iconic Hoan Kiem Lake, every morning to practice laughter yoga.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
yoga
laughter yoga
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
Hanoians laboring outdoors find mobile oasis really cool
Da Nang authorities warn about dangerous road stretches in peninsula
HCMC police campaign targets foreigners breaking traffic laws
Public-minded citizens dive in to clean up Son Tra Peninsula
Reading:
Downtown Hanoi erupts into laughter
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives