Video
Recommendation
Squid noodles keep a Saigon shop busy all day
7 Aug 2019
People flock to temple for salvation during Ghost Month
6 Aug 2019
Storm Wipha leaves hundreds of houses flooded in Hanoi
6 Aug 2019
Deep inside a vast Vietnamese forest, a cascade lets its hair down
By
Thanh Huyen, Thuy Du
August 19, 2019 | 04:42 pm GMT+7
Very difficult to get to, the Hang En Waterfall in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai basks in its undisturbed environs with gay abandon.
Tags:
Vietnam
Hang En Waterfalls
Gia Lai Province
Kon Chu Rang Nature Reserve
travel destination
Loan shark violence rising in Saigon: police
In Ben En National Park, pristine landscapes flourish
Mad scramble as people shower money on HCMC street
Trying out Hanoi’s popular yellow sticky rice
