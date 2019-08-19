VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Deep inside a vast Vietnamese forest, a cascade lets its hair down
 
 

Deep inside a vast Vietnamese forest, a cascade lets its hair down

Deep inside a vast Vietnamese forest, a cascade lets its hair down

By Thanh Huyen, Thuy Du   August 19, 2019 | 04:42 pm GMT+7
Very difficult to get to, the Hang En Waterfall in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai basks in its undisturbed environs with gay abandon.

Tags:

Vietnam Hang En Waterfalls Gia Lai Province Kon Chu Rang Nature Reserve travel destination
 
View more

Loan shark violence rising in Saigon: police

In Ben En National Park, pristine landscapes flourish

Mad scramble as people shower money on HCMC street

Trying out Hanoi’s popular yellow sticky rice

 
go to top