Dealt a cruel hand by fate, man fights on
 
 

By Minh Nhat   July 31, 2019 | 02:33 pm GMT+7
Nguyen Van Thong is paraplegic, his daughter died and then his father passed away, but fights on, driving excavators to make a living.

