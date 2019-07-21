VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Catching brackish water crabs with bottle traps
 
 

Crab catcher finds discarded plastic bottles handy as traps

Crab catcher finds discarded plastic bottles handy as traps

By Loc Chung   July 21, 2019 | 09:15 pm GMT+7
Nguyen Thoi Giang catches 15 kg of brackish water crabs every day, using about 500 bottles.

Tags:

Vietnam brackish water crab crab
 
View more

Saigon artist goes to town on the Buddha

A couple’s quest to protect storks

A young man loves his job of growing tea

Non Nuoc Cao Bang a 'magnificent' global geopark

 
go to top