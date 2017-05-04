VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Could this Koran break world records?

May 4, 2017 | 09:02 am GMT+7
An Egyptian man hopes to enter the Guinness World Records with his mammoth handwritten copy of the Muslim holy book.
Tags: Egypt Koran world records
 
View more

All-girl 'boy band' takes China by storm

One knife at a time: Hanoi blacksmiths forge a bond with unlikely apprentices

The digital age and its effects on the brain

Tough cookies brave the heights at Hong Kong bun festival

 
go to top