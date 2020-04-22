VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Cooped up Hanoians break out to stretch their legs
 
 

Cooped up Hanoians break out to stretch their legs

Cooped up Hanoians break out to stretch their legs

By Loc Chung, Hoang Huy   April 22, 2020 | 10:51 am GMT+7
Three weeks into a social distancing campaign, Hanoians are breaking out of their homes and exercising in public places.

Tags:

Vietnam Hanoi social distancing public places exercising
 
View more

Fast track project to fight Mekong Delta saline intrusion

Vendors on Saigon's backpacker street yearn to have crowds back

A young man loves his job of growing tea

Mekong Delta reed brooms venture abroad

 
go to top