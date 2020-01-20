Century-old Hanoi flower market gets colorful and prolific for Tet Century-old Hanoi flower market gets colorful and prolific for Tet (hạnh đã xem)

Thousands are flocking to Hang Luoc Street in Hanoi's Old Quarter to admire and buy spring flowers, flowering plants and Tet decorations.