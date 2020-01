Century-old Hanoi flower market gets colorful and prolific for Tet Century-old Hanoi flower market gets colorful and prolific for Tet (hạnh đã xem)

By Loc Chung January 20, 2020 | 04:50 pm GMT+7

Thousands are flocking to Hang Luoc Street in Hanoi's Old Quarter to admire and buy spring flowers, flowering plants and Tet decorations.