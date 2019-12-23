The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Cancer-stricken teen wows pageant with beauty of confidence
‘Confident’ 19-year-old cancer patient participates in beauty pageant (edited, Hạnh đã xem, chiều Đồ
Cancer-stricken teen wows pageant with beauty of confidence
By
Loc Chung, Minh Nhat
December 23, 2019 | 07:03 pm GMT+7
Gutsy 19-year-old Dang Tran Thuy Tien who's undergone a mastectomy shows cancer cannot diminish her beauty in any way.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
cancer patient
Vietnam student
Dang Tran Thuy Tien
beauty
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
Low Mekong Delta water levels shrink habitat of rare storks
A well with water so hot you can boil eggs in it
80-year-old on tricycle donates clothes to the needy
Legless captain hooked on fishing
Reading:
Cancer-stricken teen wows pageant with beauty of confidence
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives