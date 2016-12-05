VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Million-dollar question: How much are Vietnamese making?

By VnExpress   December 5, 2016 | 02:50 pm GMT+7
The booming economy has created a group of millionaires, but many still live in poverty.
Tags: Vietnam Gap
 
View more

Metro line sends land prices through the roof in downtown Saigon

The latest tax hikes Vietnam is trying to cash in on

Vietnam’s pork crisis ain’t over yet

5 things to watch out for in Vietnam’s retail market this year

 
go to top